Border Patrol nabs 39 pythons hidden in tractor attempting to cross from Texas into Mexico

Border Patrol officers caught a tractor driver trying to sneak 39 pythons over the U.S.-Mexico border earlier this month, officials said.

On March 5, CBP officers at the World Trade Bridge in Laredo, Texas, came across a 2021 Peterbilt tractor headed toward Mexico, and selected the vehicle and driver for inspection. According to CBP, the driver declared that he was not traveling with prohibited goods, but the officers found 39 pythons hidden inside the tractor.

Exporting live reptiles from the United States to Mexico requires compliance with several U.S. and international regulations.

"The interception of live pythons at the World Trade Bridge highlights the vigilance and dedication of our CBP officers in enforcing laws that protect both our borders and our environment," said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. "CBP remains committed to preventing the illegal importation and exportation of wildlife and ensuring compliance with all federal regulations."

Customs and Border Patrol

CBP said that U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service agents were contacted and took custody of the animals, which were taken to a controlled environment due to their condition. CBP did not say what the conditions of the pythons were.

Export violations totaling $34,824 in penalties were issued and CBP seized the tractor and trailer.

The Fish and Wildlife Service and Homeland Security Investigations are investigating.