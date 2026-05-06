Gas prices in Texas have hit $4 per gallon according to AAA. Here's where North Texas stands.

New data from AAA shows that gas prices in Texas have now hit $4 per gallon, with some North Texas counties going slightly past that.

AAA says that the average statewide as of Wednesday is $4.043 per gallon, whereas the national average is $4.536 per gallon. The rise in fuel prices comes as hostilities between the U.S. and Iran persist and as the U.S. continues to try to safely guide ships out of the Strait of Hormuz.

Tuesday's average price was just above $3.98/gallon, per AAA. A week ago, it was about $3.78/gallon, while the average was about $3.82 per gallon. Last year, AAA reports the average price per gallon in the Lone Star State was about $2.78.

Where does North Texas stand?

The AAA data shows some counties in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro hovering at or around the $4 mark. Both Tarrant and Dallas counties are just above $4 per gallon on average. A member of the CBS News Texas newsroom saw one gas station in Hurst reach $4.29/gallon Tuesday night.

Wise County is also just above $4 per gallon, as are Ellis, Johnson, Parker, Hood and Hunt counties.

Collin County, per AAA, is just above $3.91 per gallon as of Wednesday. Denton County gas averages are closer to $3.97 per gallon.

Further out from the metroplex, Delta County shows shows average prices closer to $4.20 per gallon, as does Navarro County.

Where are the highest and lowest gas prices in Texas?

The highest averages seen on the AAA map are further south and west of the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The map shows that Brewster County in west Texas currently has the highest average at roughly $4.60 per gallon. Neighboring counties like Pecos, Reeves, Jeff Davis and Presidio range from $4.10 to $4.20 per gallon.

Lower average gas prices are largely scattered across the state per the AAA map. Fisher County, located about 220 miles west of the Dallas-Fort Worth metro, shows prices just below $3.60 per gallon, while Swisher County in the Panhandle averages just above that. Kent County, which neighbors Fisher County, hovers just below the $3.70 per gallon mark.

East Texas is also seeing average prices below the statewide average. Marion County, which borders Louisiana, is currently just below $3.80 per gallon. Nearby, Camp County is just below the $3.90/gallon mark, as is Tyler County further deep in the region.