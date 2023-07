TYLER (CBSNewsTexas.com) - A Texas AMBER Alert was issued on July 18 for 1-year-old Jamar Ross.

Tyler police said they believe the baby's mother, Tarhondia Jackson, 26, has abducted him.

ACTIVE AMBER ALERT for Jamar Ross from Tyler, TX, on 07/18/2023 pic.twitter.com/vsxRNjCDrD — Texas Alerts (@TX_Alerts) July 18, 2023

If you have any information on the location of Jamar Ross or his mother, please contact the Tyler Police Department at 903.531.1000 or call 911.