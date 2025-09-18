Texas A&M President Mark Welsh to step down following political backlash

Texas A&M University President Mark Welsh will step down from his role, effective at 5 p.m. Friday, the university announced in a statement Thursday.

Welsh was named interim president in July 2023 and officially took over the role on Dec. 12, 2023, following the resignation of M. Katherine Banks.

Resignation follows political controversy

Welsh's resignation comes amid political backlash over his handling of a student complaint about gender identity content in a classroom. A viral video and criticism from state leaders, including Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, intensified scrutiny already building from earlier tensions with Gov. Greg Abbott over diversity programming.

BREAKING: @tamusystem Chancellor @Glenn_Hegar & Bd. of Regents announce @TAMU President Mark Welsh will step down effective 5pm tomorrow. It comes after a controversy surrounding the use of gender identity in a children’s literature class made national headlines. @CBSNewsTexas — Jack Fink (@cbs11jack) September 18, 2025

Lawmaker hails resignation as conservative win

Rep. Brian Harrison, R-Waxahachie, reacted swiftly on X to the resignation of Texas A&M University President Mark A. Welsh III, calling it a win for conservative activists.

"WE DID IT! TEXAS A&M PRESIDENT IS OUT!! Another MASSIVE victory for the LIBERTY BOTS against the Austin Swamp Rats!" Harrison wrote.

Harrison, who was the first elected official to call for Welsh's removal, also urged the university to eliminate diversity, equity and inclusion programs and LGBTQ initiatives, which he described as "indoctrination."

University leaders praise Welsh's service

Chancellor Glenn Hegar and the Texas A&M University System Board of Regents thanked Welsh for his service to the university and the nation, citing his distinguished career as an Air Force pilot and member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. They also praised his leadership in advancing student success, research growth, and community engagement.

"President Welsh is a man of honor who has led Texas A&M with selfless dedication," Hegar said in the statement. "We are grateful for his service and contributions. At the same time, we agree that now is the right moment to make a change and to position Texas A&M for continued excellence in the years ahead."

Board reflects on Welsh's legacy

Board of Regents Chairman Robert Albritton added: "General Welsh's legacy of leadership and service is one that the Aggie family will always remember. The Board of Regents is united in ensuring that this transition strengthens the university's future and keeps Texas A&M true to its mission and values."

Search begins for new president

The Board of Regents said it will begin a national search for a permanent president and appoint an interim president in the coming days to ensure a seamless transition.