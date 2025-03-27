Texas AG launches probe into insurance company's use of private investigators

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has launched an investigation into Superior Insurance after lawmakers expressed concern about the company's use of private investigators.

Texas state Attorney General Ken Paxton makes a statement at his office in Austin, Texas, Friday, May 26, 2023. Eric Gay / AP

Paxton said Superior Insurance allegedly used private investigators to spy on lawmakers, journalists and private citizens with pending insurance claims against the company.

During a legislative hearing, Paxton said lawmakers expressed concern that the surveillance was intended to gain leverage for future state contracts and discredit customers seeking legitimate claims.

At a Texas House Committee on Government Efficiency hearing, Superior Insurance CEO Mark Sanders acknowledged hiring private investigators to "spy on members of the Texas Legislature as well as private citizens seeking payment of medical bills," Paxton said.

According to Paxton, the allegations of blackmailing lawmakers and surveilling private citizens are "deeply troubling." He vowed to uncover any illegal activity and hold the responsible parties accountable.

"I will get to the bottom of this, uncover any illegal activity, and hold bad actors responsible," Paxton said. "Justice will be served."