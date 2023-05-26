Texas AFT to lawmakers: Increase public funding or bankroll private school vouchers

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas) - For some time, most local school districts (Dallas, Richardson, Plano and Mesquite ISD to name a few) have fought for more money for teachers.

District leaders want to see state lawmakers add billions to public schools to boost salaries.

For Texas AFT, which represents more than 60,000 educators across the state, it's one disappointment after another.

The organization released a statement about House Bill 1 – the state budget. It said in part: "After negotiations in conference committee, it contains no increase to the basic allotment and no raises for public school employees."

"It is absolutely infuriating and so demoralizing to our educators," Alliance AFT President Rena Honea said. "We were so in hopes of the legislature really listening to what educators have to say. The governor even went as far as to put the task force together. I don't know why they wasted anybody's time."

Earlier this month, a coalition of at least 10 North Texas school districts made an emergency declaration asking the state legislature to add billions to school funding.

"Educators need a salary that is competitive," Cedar Hill ISD teacher lrene Cordozo said.

Quinlan ISD Superintendent Jeff Irvin said seeing what's happening now is disappointing.

"As we are seeing a historic shortage in teachers, we certainly want to be able to offer them compensation to recruit and retain them," he said.

Raises come from a state student funding formula. Some districts are urging lawmakers to spend $7,000 per student to adequately fund public schools.

The most recent Conference Committee Report shows the basic allotment is established at $6,160 in fiscal year 2024 and $6,160 in fiscal year 2025.

"It's infuriating that the legislatures have not paid one bit of attention and we've got four days left in this session," Honea said.

"I'm hopeful, but that hope is waning that something positive is going to be done here at the very end," Irvin said.

Still educators are asking parents and taxpayers to contact state lawmakers and urge them to support their cause.