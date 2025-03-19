Texans on Mission deploys to Texas Hill Country wildfires, Missouri tornado

Non-profit Texans on a Mission is on two big missions to lend a helping hand to people who have been affected by natural disasters.

A trailer full of supplies and love left Dallas Tuesday to help those who need it the most.

"We know these are the most difficult times in people's lives, and we just seek to lift them up," Texans on Mission spokesman John Hall said.

A Texans on Misson trailer made its way to Texas Hill Country to help firefighters battling almost 10,000 acres of wildfires in the Fredericksburg area.

"We're doing all of their laundry, and so it's one more thing that they just don't have to think about. They don't use energy or mental energy just to get that taken care of," Hall said.

The trailer has six washer and dryer units, and those the Texans on Mission said this is just the beginning of what they're planning on doing in that area. Hall said the non-profit will likely help homeowners once the fire is contained.

"At that point, we may need to send in fire recovery teams to begin looking for items that may have been lost or even clearing entire lot if homes have been entirely lost," Hall said.

Texans on Misson is also getting ready to help people affected by an EF3 tornado in Popular Bluff, Missouri.

"In Missouri, we have a feeding team. We have chainsaw teams. We have incident management teams that will oversee the relief in an entire county in southeast Missouri. The needs there are great," Hall said.

Texans on Misson, formerly Texas Baptist Mem, is also keeping an eye on North Texas.

"We're in a in a situation of high winds, low humidity, likely to encourage fires, and so where fires happen, we're ready to respond, and our teams are ready to go," Hall said.

The non-profit is busy serving people's spiritual, emotional, and spiritual needs as they make a difference on trailer at a time.