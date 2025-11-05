Texans on Mission assisting in Jamaica after Hurricane Melissa destruction

Volunteers with a Texans on Mission emergency response team are in Jamaica, bringing supplies and assistance after Hurricane Melissa devastated the island.

The organization responds to major disasters with volunteer teams to provide help like debris removal, home cleanup, and setting up mobile shower and laundry units.

The Jamaican government on Monday said at least 32 deaths have been attributed to Hurricane Melissa, with Information Minister Dana Morris Dixon saying there are possibly eight more unconfirmed deaths.

Melissa was the most powerful hurricane to lash the island since record-keeping began 174 years ago. The National Hurricane Center said the storm initially came ashore near New Hope, on the southwestern coast of Jamaica.

