Terrell police officer killed during traffic stop, no suspect in custody

TERRELL – A search is underway for the suspect who fatally shot a Terrell police officer.

The officer, 28-year-old Jacob Candanoza, was conducting a traffic stop around 11 p.m. Sunday. Police said they responded to reports of the shooting near the intersection of I-20 and Highway 34 just after 12:30 a.m.

When CBS News Texas crews arrived at the scene, there was an active police presence at the nearby Super 8 Motel.

Candanoza was taken to Baylor Scott and White Hospital in Forney. Several North Texas police agencies were present at the hospital.

"Understand this is an extremely difficult time for all of us," Terrell Police Chief Arley D. Sansom said Monday morning.

There is still a search for the suspect. Police said that while Candanoza was conducting the traffic stop, he was able to get the license plate of the vehicle. Police now have a gray truck in their custody that may have been involved.

Around 5 a.m. Monday, eastbound lanes of I-20 heading into Canton shut down due to the search for the suspect. A CBS News Texas photojournalist at the scene said police stopped and searched trucks and vehicles, looking for more information about the suspect.

Vehicles were stopped on I-20 as the search for the person who fatally shot a Terrell police officer continued. CBS News Texas

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still unknown.

Terrell is about 30 miles east of Downtown Dallas.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.