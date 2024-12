Witness describes fatal shooting of Terrell police officer A traffic stop at the Super 8 Motel led to the fatal shooting of Terrell police officer Jacob Candanoza. A guest at the motel saw the officer's patrol car pull in behind a gray truck around 11 p.m. She reported no unusual activity until she saw the flash of a gunshot and heard a "pop." She then saw Officer Candanoza fall to the ground and the shooter flee the scene.