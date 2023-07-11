Teen taken into custody for shooting another teen in Arlington

ARLINGTON (CBSNewsTexas.com) – A teenager has been taken into police custody after a shooting in Arlington Monday night.

Police say it happened at an apartment complex in the 2000 block of Sherry Street, but they were called around 9:15 p.m. to the 2000 block of Craig Hanking Drive.

When police arrived to the scene, there was a teenager with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and has since been released, police say.

The suspect was quickly identified by police. He was taken into custody without incident and was charged with one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Because the two are juveniles, their identities will not be released.