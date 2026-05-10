Shooting at party in North Texas sends 3 teens to hospital, police say

Police in a North Texas town say a group of teenagers is recovering after a shooting at a party late Saturday night.

Everman Police said it happened around 10:30 p.m. at an event venue along Everman Parkway. Officers said they found two teenage gunshot victims, who were taken to a nearby hospital via ambulance. Police later learned of a third victim who had been taken to a Fort Worth hospital for treatment.

Officers said all three victims are in serious but stable condition as of publication.

The department also said they were able to find a suspect vehicle nearby and detained several persons of interest, most of which were juveniles. Police also said they recovered multiple firearms at that time.

Everman Police said it will not identify any juveniles tied to the shooting.

The department said it is still investigating what happened with the assistance of the Texas Rangers. Forest Hill Police, Fort Worth Police and the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office were credited for their support.

"This is an unfortunate and unnecessary tragedy that is becoming all too common in our society," Everyman Police said in a statement shared to Facebook. "We ask that you keep the victims in your thoughts and prayers as well as their families and our young community."