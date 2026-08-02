Teen indicted on evidence tampering charge in death of North Texas teen Daniel Erving

More than three months after Daniel Erving's death, 19-year-old Lucas Roper was indicted by a Dallas County Grand Jury for tampering with evidence.

Daniel Erving's mother, Tameca Erving, has been critical of how the case has been handled and is calling for murder charges.

"I didn't get any information about where my son was. I canvased the neighborhood. I knocked on doors. I asked neighbors for video footage. I had to do the footwork, the research, the investigating. I had to do it," said Tameca Erving.

Ring video obtained by Daniel Erving's mother shows the last time Daniel Erving left his house. Police say on April 13, Daniel Erving and two other teens jumped into Lake Ray Hubbard off the railroad bridge. Daniel Erving did not resurface. His body was found four days later.

The autopsy revealed there were no significant traumatic injuries and no signs of foul play.

"These boys said that he drowned, he was a high school swimmer. He was on the swim team. He was a healthy young 18-year-old male, so that story that he drowned accidentally, it doesn't add up. It does not add up, and we want the truth," said Attorney Sean Daredia.

According to the affidavit, Roper and a 16-year-old confessed to fleeing the scene and throwing away Daniel Erving's clothes. Roper also admitted to deleting text messages between him and Daniel Erving from his phone. Both teens were charged with tampering with evidence, but Daniel Erving's family is seeking harsher penalties.

"Tampering charges in this case is absolutely unacceptable, "said Daredia.