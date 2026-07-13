Daniel Erving's family calls for murder charges after evidence tampering arrests in Lake Ray Hubbard death

Three months after 18-year-old Daniel Erving drowned in Lake Ray Hubbard, his family says they're still searching for answers.

Just days ago, police arrested 19-year-old Lucas Roper and a 17-year-old for tampering with evidence.

According to the affidavit, the two suspects are accused of throwing out Erving's clothes and driving away from the scene in his car. The document also indicates Roper admitted to deleting text messages between him and Erving from his phone.

In light of this new information, the family is now calling for murder charges.

"A reasonable-minded person would know, if you are not guilty of a crime, why would you throw away his clothes and delete messages and not even call his mother?" said Erving's mother, Tameca Erving.

Dallas police said after conducting a thorough investigation, they determined the cause of death was accidental.

Family attorney Sean Daredia said they will be conducting their own investigation.

"Daniel Irving was an honor roll student. He was a member of his swim team. He was a strong, healthy young athlete. For these two suspects to say he drowned and they left. It doesn't add up; something smells off to us," said Daredia.

CBS Texas reached out to Dallas police and the DA for further comments, which declined due to this being an active investigation.