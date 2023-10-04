Teen convicted of killing Fort Worth boxing coach Joe Guzman gets 25 years

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) - The 16-year-old who fatally shot Fort Worth boxing coach Joe Guzman was sentenced Wednesday to 25 years behind bars for murder.

Guzman died on Jan. 16 when an argument with his teenage relative turned physical. The 60-year-old was shot multiple times.

The teen admitted he was the shooter and asked the judge to determine his sentence, according to a news release.

He will spend the first part of his sentence at the Texas Juvenile Justice Department. Ahead of his nineteenth birthday, the judge will determine whether he should go to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice to serve the remainder of his sentence.

Tarrant County Assistant District Attorneys Lee Sorrells and Olivia Stoner prosecuted this case. DA Investigators Jose Fonseca and Esther Goodwin also worked on this case.