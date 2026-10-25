Teen charged a week after man fatally shot in Dallas, police say

A teenager is in custody a week after Dallas Police said a man was found fatally shot.

The department said officers responded to the 7300 block of Marvin D. Love Freeway around 9 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 16. They arrived and found 23-year-old Elidrian Trovell Reed dead after an apparent shooting. At the time, it wasn't clear what led up to the shooting.

La'Tyron Richmond Dallas Police Department

Dallas Police announced Saturday that 19-year-old La'Tyron Richmond had been arrested on Oct. 23, charging him with capital murder in the case. As of publication, he remains in the Dallas County Jail.