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Teen charged a week after man fatally shot in Dallas, police say

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Matthew Ablon
Matthew Ablon is a digital content producer for CBS Texas and the South region.
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Matthew Ablon

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A teenager is in custody a week after Dallas Police said a man was found fatally shot.

The department said officers responded to the 7300 block of Marvin D. Love Freeway around 9 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 16. They arrived and found 23-year-old Elidrian Trovell Reed dead after an apparent shooting. At the time, it wasn't clear what led up to the shooting.

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La'Tyron Richmond Dallas Police Department

Dallas Police announced Saturday that 19-year-old La'Tyron Richmond had been arrested on Oct. 23, charging him with capital murder in the case. As of publication, he remains in the Dallas County Jail.

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