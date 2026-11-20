Texas Sen. Ted Cruz confirmed a report by the Washington Sun that fellow Republican Sen. John Cornyn yelled at him on the Senate floor earlier this week.

In an interview with CBS News Texas, Cruz said, "Only one of us was shouting. I was not shouting, but it is true that John Cornyn was shouting at me and cursing at me on the Senate floor, and that's what the reporters in the gallery reported on."

CBS News Texas asked Cornyn's office for a response but did not receive a reply.

The dispute comes as Cornyn prepares to leave office at the end of the year after losing the GOP primary runoff against Attorney General Ken Paxton. Democratic Senator-elect James Talarico will fill the seat starting Jan. 3.

Senate Commerce Committee Chair Ted Cruz (R-Texas) speaks during a markup on Capitol Hill on Aug. 5, 2026. Francis Chung/POLITICO / AP

"Losing an election is hard, and people get upset about it," Cruz said. "I understand that. I understand that frustration."

Cruz and Cornyn disagreed over the White House nomination for a federal judgeship in Dallas. The President nominated Elliot Gaiser, a former law clerk to Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, who is now running the Office of Legal Counsel at the U.S. Justice Department.

"After the election, the vacancy was there, and the problem was that we do not have time to have a brand-new nominee go through all of the paperwork it takes to have a judicial nomination and go through the FBI background clearance process," Cruz said.

Earlier this week, Cornyn told The Atlantic why he opposed Gaiser's nomination.

"He's not from Texas," Cornyn said. "That's a basic problem. The Constitution provides for advice and consent, but there was no consultation whatsoever. No attempt to try to work with the Senate. I've offered an alternative, but we'll see if they take us up on it."

Cornyn has also insisted he wants this seat filled.

"I don't want the seat to go vacant, so we've recommended somebody who can be confirmed, but I'm not willing to let the White House ignore the Senate's constitutional role," Cornyn said. "I just refuse to be jammed by a non-Texan who has no trial experience, who hasn't been vetted."

Cruz said he supported Gaiser's nomination.

U.S. Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) speaks with a reporter in the U.S. Capitol on March 23, 2026, in Washington, DC. Heather Diehl / Getty Images

"Elliot's wife is in Dallas," Cruz said. "His wife's family is in Dallas. He wanted to be there in Dallas. The reason they proposed it is because he's already a senior Department of Justice official. His background check is complete. The paperwork is complete. So, it was possible to nominate him and get him confirmed by the end of the year. I thought it was a great idea."

For a nomination of a district judge to go forward, Cruz said both Senators need to approve.

"I signed off enthusiastically," Cruz said. "I sat down, interviewed him, it was very impressive. I think he'd make a terrific judge."

Cruz said he believes the judicial vacancy in Dallas won't get filled because he believes when Democrats assume the majority in the Senate in January, they will shut down the judicial confirmation process.

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