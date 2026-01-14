TEA to meet with Lake Worth ISD community amid possible takeover due to failing ratings

The Texas Education Agency will meet with the Lake Worth community Wednesday as the school district braces for a state takeover.

The meeting is an opportunity for parents, teachers and the community to ask questions and learn more about the takeover.

Marilyn Miller Language Academy is the campus that is triggering this state takeover. They have been rated an 'F' for five years. Under Texas state law, that rating allows the TEA to intervene.

Lake Worth ISD is the lowest-performing district in North Texas. All campuses are rated 'F', except for the high school.

Last week, the TEA appointed a conservator, Andrew Kim, over the district, who will be responsible for any oversight and reporting back to the state any progress they make.

Next steps will include appointing a board of managers to replace the elected school board. Those applications are open until the end of the month. The current superintendent, Dr. Mark Ramirez, could also be replaced.

The community meeting is on Wednesday at the Lake Worth High School auditorium at 6:30 p.m.