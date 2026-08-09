Fort Worth ISD begins school year under state control after takeover

The first day of school for Fort Worth ISD is on Monday, and there are a lot of eyes on the district as it begins the new school year under state control.

"We're definitely a little skeptical just because I feel like the focus is fully going to be on state standardized testing as opposed to, it's going to be like a one-size-fits-all education as opposed to kind of catering to different kids, different education levels," said parent James Carr.

The Texas Education Agency said the change was necessary due to academic underachievement district-wide. The district identified 19 campuses as struggling. As a result, a new superintendent and board of managers were brought in, and changes were implemented immediately. The district saw over 1,000 employees leave.

In an interview with Dr. Tiffany Clark, a district 13 member with the State Board of Education, CBS News Texas asked where she believed the focus should be. Clark responded by saying it's not on the students.

"There were several high-level positions that impact students that were cut when the state takeover came, and I think losing people in your special education department, your emerging bilingual department, your teen parenthood department, I think those are vital programs that students need, and it seems like they put themselves over what's in the best interest of students in Fort Worth ISD, and for me, that's never okay," said Clark.

Robert Gonzales said at his daughter's school, only five teachers stayed. Carr said he's thought about changing districts.

"We're entertaining going to Weatherford ISD for high school," said Carr. "I think there will be a trickle-down effect in terms of how it impacts education as a whole, but we're going to give it a test run this year and then see how it ends up and go from there."

On Sunday, the district said it would start the school year with zero teacher vacancies.