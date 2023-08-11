Tax-free weekend kicks off in Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – If you're looking for last-minute school supplies, this weekend is your chance for a good deal.

Tax-free weekend is in full force in Texas Aug. 11 until midnight on Aug. 13.

Items you buy before or after the sales tax holiday don't qualify for exemption and there is no tax refund available, the Texas Comptroller's office says.

The sales tax exemption applies to qualifying items you buy during the holiday. Clothing, shoes, accessories, school supplies and other necessities are exempt from taxes this weekend. Check out a full list of items exempt from taxes here.