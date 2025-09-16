Tarrant County reports "severe slowdown" in court electronic filing system

A problem at a Plano-based vendor has caused a "severe slowdown" for attorneys and courts trying to file documents electronically in Tarrant County, a court official said Tuesday.

The problem is also affecting other counties across the state, District Clerk Tom Wilder said.

"In the past, we have been unable to predict when full service will be restored," Wilder said.

The problem includes filings sent to the criminal felony, civil, delinquent tax and family law courts.

Plano company at center of problem

The issue is with Tyler Technologies, a Plano-based company that provides technology services in the public sector, officials said.

"My staff has been in contact with Tyler Technologies' staff, but there is no solution yet," Wilder said. "I will be paying overtime as may be necessary to catch up the backlog when the dam breaks and we get flooded with backed-up filings, which is the usual case on one of these outages."

There was no immediate word on whether trials or hearings have had to be pushed back or delayed.

"Please bear with us if you're looking for a specific filing," Wilder said. "I have authorized attorneys to file in person at the file desk or by mail delivery, pursuant to the e-Filing rules, regarding outages of the system. Several attorneys have done so today."

CBS News Texas has reached out to Tyler Technologies via phone call and email, but has not heard back.