Tarrant County Sheriff Bill E. Waybourn's son arrested for soliciting minor and assaulting officer, police say

The adopted son of Tarrant County Sheriff Bill E. Waybourn was arrested Monday for soliciting an underage girl and assaulting and injuring a police officer who was trying to arrest him, according to the Arlington Police Department.

William Waybourn, 20 Arlington Police Deparatment

William Waybourn, 20, was taken into custody and booked into Arlington City Jail on charges of solicitation of a person under 18, resisting arrest, and assault on a peace officer, police said. He posted bond Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to a business in the 100 block of South Bowen Road around 4:45 p.m. Monday after a 911 caller reported that a juvenile girl said an unknown man had made sexually explicit comments to her and had been following her. When officers arrived and found a man matching the description nearby, he resisted arrest as they tried to put him in a police vehicle. This led to a scuffle that resulted in an officer's arm being injured, police said.

"The sheriff is disappointed in the choices his son made but has taught his children there are consequences to those actions," the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

William Waybourn is one of eight adopted children, all of whom came from orphanages or abusive environments, according to the sheriff's office.

"To those who are considering adoption, please do not let this situation scare you away from that noble plan," Sheriff Waybourn said. "Advocating for children through adoption can bring blessings to both you and the children. This is a speed bump in the road of our journey, and we will all come out on the other side."

Tarrant County Sheriff Bill E. Waybourn CBS News Texas

The sheriff's office said William Waybourn is "developmentally challenged and faces life with fetal alcohol syndrome due to drug and alcohol use by his biological mother during pregnancy. FAS can cause a range of developmental and cognitive impairments, including learning disabilities, poor motor skills, behavioral problems, and difficulties in social situations.

"As many people in the community understand, young adults with such difficulties often end up in the justice system. It is a sad reality for these individuals who don't have resources to help them assimilate into society in a traditional way."

According to the sheriff's office, the cases will be processed by the Arlington Police Department and submitted to the Tarrant County District Attorney's Office for consideration.

"While Sheriff Waybourn is a public official, his son is not. His family requests the respect of their privacy as they navigate this unfortunate situation," the sheriff's office said.