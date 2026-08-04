Tarrant County delays vote on proposal to cut polling sites after heated public backlash

Things got heated Tuesday as Tarrant County commissioners discussed a proposal to reduce the number of election polling sites ahead of the November 2026 midterms.

The debate comes less than a year after Republican commissioners voted last August to significantly cut the number of polling places.

By late afternoon, commissioners agreed to delay a decision until September. The proposal would reduce polling locations from about 316 in 2022 to 176 in November – roughly a 45% decrease.

Commissioners also considered lowering the number of early voting sites from 50 to 42. Tarrant County currently has more than 1.3 million registered voters.

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"America is the right to vote; it is wrong to suppress that, you're on the wrong side of history, you're dishonoring what it means to be American, and more than that, you're losing your humanity," said Catherine Godby, a Tarrant County resident.

Tensions escalated when a man was arrested after speaking out against the commissioners' court rules. Moments earlier, residents had walked out chanting after County Judge Tim O'Hare ordered the chamber cleared following several outbursts.

Dozens of residents spoke Tuesday, most opposing the proposal to reduce polling sites for the midterm election. Many called the plan voter suppression and racial gerrymandering, arguing it would disproportionately affect communities of color. Others said it undermines democracy and attempts to erase the fundamental right to vote.

"You fear the youth of Texas turning this county blue," said Izzy Gonzalez. "It seems to me that you're just clutching on to what little power you have; unfortunately for you, the citizens of Tarrant County hold more power."

During the discussion, O'Hare said he believes the proposed number of polling sites is too low and that the elections administrator "missed the mark." When asked why the reduction was being proposed, Elections Administrator Clint Ludwig said he "went with the math," arguing that the plan reflects the county's needs for access and fair voting.

Commissioners will revisit the issue Sept. 1.