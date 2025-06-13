Watch CBS News
Two men found unresponsive in water tank in southwest Tarrant County, authorities say

By
Doug Myers
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Doug Myers is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. A longtime journalist, Doug has worked for four newspapers in Texas and Louisiana and for three television stations in Texas. He has also spent time as a digital content manager for a national trade association and as communications director for a state agency.
Doug Myers

/ CBS Texas

Two men were found unresponsive Friday evening inside a water tank in southwest Tarrant County, according to the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office.

Fire rescue ambulance
Getty Images

Authorities say the men were conducting routine inspections of water infrastructure in the area when co-workers, unable to reach them, called 911 out of concern.

Emergency crews responded to the scene in the 12000 block of Aledo Road around 5:15 p.m. Upon arrival, first responders located the men inside the tank.

The Parker County Sheriff's Office and Parker County Fire Department have joined in the ongoing investigation.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.

Doug Myers

