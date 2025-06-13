Two men found unresponsive in water tank in southwest Tarrant County, authorities say

Two men were found unresponsive Friday evening inside a water tank in southwest Tarrant County, according to the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities say the men were conducting routine inspections of water infrastructure in the area when co-workers, unable to reach them, called 911 out of concern.

Emergency crews responded to the scene in the 12000 block of Aledo Road around 5:15 p.m. Upon arrival, first responders located the men inside the tank.

The Parker County Sheriff's Office and Parker County Fire Department have joined in the ongoing investigation.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.