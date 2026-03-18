North Texas Meals on Wheels volunteer saves client during diabetic emergency

For 19‑year‑old Alekzander Dzivak, delivering Meals on Wheels was meant to be a simple way to give back.

Three months into his volunteer work, a routine delivery turned into a life‑or‑death moment.

"A lot of times, when you deliver, you're the only person they may see for the day," Dzivak said. "I just like making an improvement to the community and just… make people smile."

Dzivak said he felt the impact of his work every week while following his usual route. "And then I go down Watauga Road. I have these three stops right here," he said.

More than a meal delivered

But the work went beyond dropping off food. "The smiles and the joy that you get to bring," Dzivak said, "warms my heart completely to be able to do it and bring someone a nice warm meal."

One day, a routine visit to the home of Lana, a Meals on Wheels client, quickly became an emergency.

Dzivak said she answered the door and told him she needed 911.

"She was having a diabetic episode, and that she was stuck on the floor and could not move," he said.

Volunteer finds client in crisis

Lana, 72, who lives alone, said she went into a severe diabetic reaction.

"I couldn't walk, I couldn't do anything," she said. "If it hadn't been for him coming… I would be dead."

Dzivak immediately called 911 and stayed with Lana until emergency responders arrived.

"Definitely one of the scariest times I've had in my life," he said. "I'm just praying and hoping and just keeping her talking. When I heard the sirens, my heart sank, and then I felt really happy they were here."

Meals on Wheels isn't just delivering food – it's often the only wellness check some seniors receive. Since February, 4 out of 1,036 no‑answer visits in Tarrant County – roughly 1 in 250 – have turned into medical emergencies.

A rescue becomes a friendship

Now, Lana is recovering, and the volunteer who once brought her meals has become a friend.

"She did call me her friend and was very thankful I was there that day," Dzivak said.

"Just to know that you brought them a little bit more hope… and that they're still there… It's just one of the best feelings ever," he added.