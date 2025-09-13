Driver charged in Labor Day crash that killed four, including unborn child, Tarrant County sheriff says

An arrest has been made in connection with a Labor Day hit-and-run crash in Tarrant County that left four dead, including an unborn child, authorities said.

Orbin Zelaya Aguilar has been charged with four counts of intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle and two counts of intoxication assault with a vehicle, according to the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office.

The crash, which involved four vehicles, occurred at about 8:20 p.m. on Sept. 1 in the 8700 block of Highway 1187.

Sheriff calls tragedy preventable

"This is a heartbreaking and preventable tragedy," said Sheriff Bill Waybourn. "Four lives were lost because of one person's reckless decision to drive under the influence."

Waybourn said his office is committed to seeking justice for the victims and ensuring that those who endanger others are held accountable.

Investigation remains active

The case remains active, according to the sheriff's office.

CBS News Texas will provide additional information as more details become available.