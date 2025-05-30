Tarrant County Judge defends redistricting process: "It's 100% about partisan politics"

The Tarrant County Commissioners Court is set to vote June 3 on a controversial proposal to redraw precinct boundary lines — a move that has drawn sharp criticism from residents, local leaders, and civil rights advocates.

County Judge Tim O'Hare, who initiated the redistricting process, told CBS News Texas on Friday that the effort aligns with a campaign promise he made in 2021.

Tarrant County Judge Tim O'Hare CBS News Texas

"This is something that I campaigned on dating back to 2021 — that this would be the time where we would look at redistricting," O'Hare said.

O'Hare defends GOP strategy

O'Hare has been open about his political motivations.

"Give me a map that guarantees three Republican commissioners seats," he said. "That's what I've asked for."

Currently, the Commissioners Court is evenly split with two Republicans and two Democrats. O'Hare, a Republican, believes adding another GOP commissioner would better serve the county.

Critics cite racial concerns

The proposed maps show significant changes to Precincts 1 and 2, both currently represented by Democrats. Critics say the new boundaries would shift areas with large Black and Hispanic populations out of Precinct 2 and into Precinct 1, potentially diluting minority voting power.

In response to accusations of racial gerrymandering, O'Hare said, "This is about partisan politics. You can legally in this country, according to the U.S. Supreme Court, draw maps for partisan purposes. So for me, it's 100% about partisan politics."

10 mayors urge delay, review

Ten Tarrant County mayors — including those from Fort Worth, Arlington, and Grand Prairie — signed a letter urging commissioners to delay the vote. They warned that the proposed maps could violate the U.S. Voting Rights Act and face legal challenges. City councils in Fort Worth, Arlington, and Grand Prairie also passed resolutions opposing the redistricting process.

"We know Democrats are going to challenge," O'Hare said. "But when you say it can affect minority groups, I think Republican governance is better for all people, regardless of race. And I would also tell you, Democrats don't have a monopoly on non-whites."

O'Hare said the redistricting would help ensure Republican leadership on the court for the next decade.

"I believe Republicans offer better ideas for governing — better ideas for cutting taxes, eliminating waste, fraud and abuse, keeping people safe, and maintaining law and order," he said. "And I think every single countywide officeholder — judge, tax assessor, sheriff, D.A., you name it — is a Republican. This will strengthen our Republican majority on the court. And I think it's what's best for everyone in Tarrant County, not just Republicans."

Support from conservative suburbs

On Thursday, the mayors of Southlake, Keller, North Richland Hills, and Colleyville voiced support for redistricting. They argued that major counties like Dallas and Harris redrew maps after the 2020 census and said it was "political malfeasance" that Tarrant County did not do the same.

A previous redistricting effort in 2021, led by a Republican-majority court, resulted in no changes to the precinct maps. Commissioner Alisa Simmons, who opposes the current proposal, said that process was thorough and legally sound.

"Tarrant County fulfilled its duty to redistrict in 2021 following the 2020 Census," Simmons said in a statement. "A Texas-based law firm that specializes in redistricting guided the county through a detailed and deliberate process over months with extensive community involvement. Because the existing boundaries were well within the allowed deviation, complied fully with state and federal law, and fairly reflected both the political and racial makeup of our county, they were confirmed by a bipartisan vote."

She added: "Any statement that Tarrant County did not fulfill its responsibility to redistrict in 2021 is blatantly false. Tim O'Hare knows this but, inexcusably, is coercing local leaders to repeat his lie."

Critics have also raised concerns that the proposed changes are based on outdated data, as redistricting typically follows the decennial U.S. Census. The next census is scheduled for 2030.

Legal, data questions raised

The conservative law firm hired by the county, the Public Interest Legal Foundation, has not released the criteria or data used to draw the new maps. O'Hare said the firm is using a broad range of data beyond the 2020 census.

"They're looking at all sorts of things," he said. "It's a very comprehensive look. The demographer, I think, is one of the top demographers in the country. The lawyers — this is what they do for a living."

New maps added Friday

The speed of the process has also drawn criticism. The vote is scheduled just nine weeks after the law firm was hired.

"I think two months has been plenty of time," O'Hare said. "If you don't want it to change, I understand why you say that. But people have had plenty of opportunity to weigh in, look at it, become aware and participate. And we've had hundreds of people submit emails, comments, show up in person. I think the word is out."

On Friday, the county added two new map options to the list of proposals under consideration.