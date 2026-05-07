Toddler seriously hurt in Tarrant County hazmat incident; firefighter also hospitalized, authorities say

A hazmat emergency in Tarrant County sent a 1‑year‑old to the hospital by air and injured several others Thursday evening after firefighters pulled a victim from a home filled with an unknown chemical, authorities said.

Emergency crews responded around 6 p.m. to a hazmat incident with burn victims in the 5100 block of Wilson Road, according to Everman Emergency Services.

Firefighters found two patients outside and were told a third victim was still inside the residence, officials said. Crews entered the home, removed the third patient, and began advanced life support.

The 1-year-old was flown to Parkland Hospital with serious injuries, according to authorities.

Two additional patients were treated on scene for minor injuries. One firefighter was transported to JPS Fort Worth after exposure to an unknown chemical and is in stable condition, officials said.

The area remains an active hazmat scene; the public is asked to avoid it.

Tarrant County ESD 1 Station 770 and the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office are assisting.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.