Tarrant County Democrats savor historic victory after years of volunteer efforts

There is no doubt a blue wave has washed over Texas.

While most of the focus has been on the candidates at the top of the ticket, making a change like that happen requires thousands of people, most of whom are volunteers, to dedicate themselves to a cause they believe in.

People like Bryan Turk.

"Hello, you going to vote? All the Democrats are on this sheet, and there's also some information about Alisa Simmons for County Judge," said Turk, a volunteer with the Tarrant County Democratic Party.

CBS News Texas

"I'm out poll greeting. I've been doing it for the last, well, today is actually day seven. I took off work all last week just so I could come out and be a part of this movement," said Turk.

He's been volunteering for democrats in Tarrant County since 2016.

That's a decade of hope and subsequent disappointment.

"I tell you, going through 2016, 2024, there's been a lot of heartbreak," he said.

So are Dan and Katherine O'Leary. The couple started volunteering when Kamala Harris ran for president. Tarrant County wasn't just reliably red; the blue was... Hard to find.

"It was... It was almost a blip on the map," said Katherine O'Leary.

But the two put in some sweat equity to get Democrats to the polls. They say it's paying dividends.

"The last six months since July, our party's been walking every month, our precinct chairs have been walking their precincts, the candidates have been out there walking. So you see a visibility you didn't see before," said Katherine.

Still, there are nerves in what's been considered a Republican stronghold.

"I've been here 28 years. I've seen the heartbreak year after year after year. If things don't go our way tonight, it's going to be a tough night," said Turk.

"I know I'll be upset, but I know that it means that I have a lot of work to do, and I'm not giving up," said Katherine.

But as the O'Learys walked into the watch party, something happened. Those nerves slowly faded, replaced by something else.

This election night ended not with heartbreak... but with hope.

"I just want to let everybody know that Greg Abbott just called Gina and conceded the race," a member of Gina Hinojosa's Tarrant County staff announced to the crowd. They erupted.

It's the culmination of years of hard work for these volunteers.

"My heart's beating like crazy, I'm just, I'm there, I'm so jazzed," said Katherine.

Jazzed is one word – historic is another.