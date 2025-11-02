Thousands of dollars worth of stolen Legos uncovered after theft bust in North Texas, police say

A police department in North Texas said a retail theft call led officers to uncover tens of thousands of dollars of stolen merchandise tied to a multi-state crime ring.

The Watauga Police Department said that officers were dispatched to the Target store on Denton Highway near North Tarrant Parkway at 5 p.m. on Friday. Employees reported that a suspect had stolen more than $1,200 worth of Legos, but got away before police arrived.

Officers were able to track the man down at a residence and convinced him to surrender, which he did without incident. Watauga PD identified him as 28-year-old Winston Love.

Police charged him with a state jail felony for theft, and found he had eight outstanding felony warrants from Tarrant, Dallas and Rockwall counties, the department said.

The next day, police obtained a search warrant for the residence where Love was found, and officers discovered more stolen property, narcotics and about $5,000 in cash, Watauga PD said.

The department said it found evidence linking Love to 23 thefts from Target stores in more than one dozen cities over the past two months. The stolen goods were estimated at more than $37,000 in value, Watauga PD said. They also accused Love of being part of an organized retail theft ring operating in Texas and Oklahoma, mainly involving Legos.

"This case highlights the excellent work and collaboration between our officers and regional law enforcement partners," Watauga Police Chief Chief James R. Lewis III said in a statement. "Their swift actions and thorough investigation not only led to the arrest of a serial offender but also to the recovery of stolen property.