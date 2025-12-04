Tap, taps, and happy feet: North Texas tap group turns 40 and keeps the beat alive

A group of North Texas women has been working hard to preserve a style of dancing that had its heyday in the early part of the 20th century. The Class Act Tap Company will soon celebrate 40 years of entertaining audiences with a dance form that makes its own music.

Every week, you can find the dancers in a Dallas studio, practicing dozens of routines. At almost 83 years old, Mary Dowling is the group's only original member.

"I was actually born dancing," she said. "I was tapping when I was 4 or 5 years old."

Dowling says back then, tap was in its heyday.

"Gene Kelly, Fred Astaire, Ginger Rogers... all those wonderful dancers," she said. "I'm originally from the East Coast, so I was raised around New York and New Jersey. I was around a lot of tap dancing," she said.

Dowling pursued tap on and off her entire life, but as she got older, the opportunities became more limited. In her 40s, she came across an article in the newspaper about Estelle Florey Carter, a former Kilgore Rangerettes captain, starting a tap dance group for seniors.

"I went, 'I can do this!'" she said. "So going 45 to 83, it's just been a heck of a happy ride!"

Known for their precision choreography, dazzling costumes, and endless energy,

The nonprofit has performed more than 3,000 shows across North Texas, including at Dallas Love Field and even traveling to Atlantic City for the Ms. Senior America Pageant.

"Our mission, what we talk about on our website, is we are spreading joy through the art of tap dancing," director Melody Vermeire said.

Paula Myrick is one of the group's newest members.

"For me, I really started dancing as a way to get exercise," she said. "It's good for memory. It's good for bone density. It's a really healthy activity and it's really fun."

She admits joining a group of seasoned dancers was intimidating, until she realized they cheer just as loudly for beginners as they do for the veterans.

"The people are just so friendly and welcoming, and we just have a great time together," she said. "It's just really rewarding to see people in our age group that are still doing things and having fun, still trying new things."

Next year, Class Act will celebrate a major milestone, 40 years of dancing.

"I can't say enough about the joy that we get out of the audience," Dowling said. "Just get up and go! Keep moving, it's so wonderful, and it's a gift! I mean, here I'm going to be 83, and I'm still doing this."

With dozens of shows on the calendar this month, they're showing that staying active while doing what you love never goes out of style.