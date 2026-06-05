Heavy rain, thunderstorms to bring possible flash flooding to North Texas this weekend

Some North Texans are already waking up to some showers on Friday morning. You'll want to grab an umbrella on your way out the door.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected Friday, with periods of heavy rain on the way for Saturday and into Sunday morning.

Looking ahead to this weekend, a First Alert Weather Day is in place for Saturday. Expect rounds of moderate to heavy rain, along with non-severe storms. Some stronger storms may produce small hail and gusty winds.

It looks like DFW will get a round of rain in the morning, with another in the afternoon. The area is under a level 2/4 flood risk both Friday and Saturday. At least 1-3" of rain will be possible through Sunday.

The rain continues with showers and thunderstorms on Sunday. By Sunday evening, the upper-level low, responsible for all this rain, will continue to push out of the area.

Then, the dangerous heat builds.

Feels-like temperatures could reach 106° as soon as Monday. The First Alert Weather Team is monitoring any heat alerts and will issue First Alert Weather Days if needed.