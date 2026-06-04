Chef previews taco de cabeza ahead of Grand Prairie Taco Fest Ahead of this weekend’s Taco Fest in Grand Prairie, a local chef showcased one of the event’s standout dishes: taco de cabeza served with cactus, potatoes, and grilled onions. He explained that while Texans often debate the difference between cow‑head tacos and barbacoa, the two are essentially the same, with variations depending on whether the meat includes cheek cuts. The segment highlighted the unique flavors festival‑goers can expect.