Sweden fans gear up for World Cup in North Texas

In just a couple of weeks, the Swedish national team is expected to arrive in North Texas. Their base camp will be Toyota Stadium, which will be known as FC Dallas Stadium during the World Cup.

Locally, there's a large Swedish American fan base counting down the days. Recently, they got a preview of where Sweden's national team will be stationed during the World Cup.

During FC Dallas' final home game of the season, the Swedish American Chamber of Commerce Texas also treated fans to a meet and greet with Swedish FC Dallas player Herman Johansson, who is expected to serve as a reserve player for Sweden's World Cup roster.

"He's about to make it, he 27th, so we're hoping that he will get in," Calle Karlsson said.

Swedish fans are expected to pour into North Texas, but since some of the team's matches will be played outside DFW, local supporters have already planned fan events and watch parties here at home."

"I'm just excited that there's going to be a bunch of Swedish people here," Emma Svensson said. "It will be our family and our Swedish friends."

The biggest moment will come June 25, when Sweden faces Japan at Dallas Stadium in Arlington.

"The Swedish National Football Association, 'soccer' association, had 4,000 tickets," Patrick Melander said. "They sold out like 'that.'"

"I'm really excited," Isabella Karlsson said. I have never been to the stadium before."

"We were last to qualify for the FIFA World Cup altogether, so we're lucky to be here and I hope we will do well and go to the playoffs," Melander said.

Local fans say it will be unlike anything they've ever experienced before, and they can't wait to see North Texas become part of the global soccer spotlight.