SWAT team responds after Cedar Hill police officers fire at shooting suspect

Cedar Hill police said a man is in custody after shooting at two police officers early Monday morning.

The officers were responding to a home on Sleepy Hollow Drive just before 2 a.m., after a 911 caller reported that "individuals were attempting to harm his family," the department said in a news release. Another 911 call came from the same location minutes later, with a woman asking for help. The dispatcher could hear a gunshot over the phone, police said.

Officers were met with gunfire when they arrived at the home, and two of them returned fire, police said. Officers were also able to evacuate two women from the home, one of whom had suffered a gunshot wound before police arrived.

A SWAT team then responded, and the suspect surrendered just after 3:30 a.m. without incident.

Police identified the suspect as Dustin Hancock, 44. He was charged with three counts of aggravated assault.

The injured victims is stable, police said. The officers who fired their weapons were placed on administrative leave as the investigation continues.