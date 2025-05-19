Watch CBS News
Swarm of bees kills Texas man while mowing lawn

Julia Falcon
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Julia Falcon is a digital content producer at CBS News Texas. Julia has previously written for news outlets across Dallas-Fort Worth like the Denton Record-Chronicle, D Magazine, 1080 KRLD and 105.3 The Fan. She covers a span of topics, focusing on sports and trending topics. Every week, Julia produces a show called "Eye on Trending," where she answers top trending questions.
A swarm of bees killed a Texas man while he was mowing a lawn, according to police.

The Eastland Police Department said officers were dispatched to a crash in the 700 block of North Lamar St. on the evening of April 27. As officers approached the vehicle suspected to be involved in the crash, they noticed the driver was being swarmed by bees. 

To avoid being stung further, EPD said officers helped the driver get into a police vehicle. Once the driver was in an ambulance, EPD said he stopped breathing. He died at a local hospital. 

EPD said officers called a local beekeeper to help figure out where the beehive was located – officers said it was found in an abandoned structure near where the man was mowing. The beekeeper safely removed the hive from the structure, according to EPD.

Eastland is about 97 miles west of Fort Worth.

