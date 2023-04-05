Watch CBS News
Local News

SUV strikes, kills woman in wheelchair attempting to cross street

By Annie Gimbel

/ CBS Texas

ARLINGTON (CBSNewsTexas) - The driver of a Ford Explorer who struck and killed a woman in a motorized wheelchair won't face charges, according to police. 

The 66-year-old was transported to a local hospital and was pronounced deceased on April 4. 

It happened at the intersection of SE Green Oaks Boulevard and New York Avenue. Witnesses told police southbound traffic along New York Avenue had a green light at the time and had already started moving through the intersection when the victim entered the crosswalk. 

The driver of the SUV stayed at the scene and was cooperative with investigators. 

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office will identify the victim once next of kin have been notified.

First published on April 5, 2023 / 10:38 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.