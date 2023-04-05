SUV strikes, kills woman in wheelchair attempting to cross street

ARLINGTON (CBSNewsTexas) - The driver of a Ford Explorer who struck and killed a woman in a motorized wheelchair won't face charges, according to police.

The 66-year-old was transported to a local hospital and was pronounced deceased on April 4.

It happened at the intersection of SE Green Oaks Boulevard and New York Avenue. Witnesses told police southbound traffic along New York Avenue had a green light at the time and had already started moving through the intersection when the victim entered the crosswalk.

The driver of the SUV stayed at the scene and was cooperative with investigators.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office will identify the victim once next of kin have been notified.