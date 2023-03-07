Watch CBS News
No injuries reported after SUV crashes through popular Czech Stop bakery

By Julia Falcon

WEST (CBSNewsTexas.com) – No one was hurt after an SUV crashed through the entrance of the Czech Stop bakery in West Monday night. 

The West Volunteer Fire Department said they don't know what caused the incident to happen and that the building looks worse than it actually is. 

An SUV drove through the popular Texas bakery, Czech Stop, on March 6. West VFD via Facebook

West VFD continued to say the Czech Stop should be up and running again very soon.

First published on March 6, 2023 / 10:29 PM

