No injuries reported after SUV crashes through popular Czech Stop bakery
WEST (CBSNewsTexas.com) – No one was hurt after an SUV crashed through the entrance of the Czech Stop bakery in West Monday night.
The West Volunteer Fire Department said they don't know what caused the incident to happen and that the building looks worse than it actually is.
West VFD continued to say the Czech Stop should be up and running again very soon.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.