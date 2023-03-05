Suspicious skunk in Grapevine tests positive for rabies virus

GRAPEVINE (CBSNewsTexas.com) — A skunk sighting in Grapevine earlier this week is a reminder of how important it is to keep your pets' vaccinations up to date.

Grapevine Animal Services (GAS) said that on Wednesday, Mar. 1, agents responded to a call from the area of E. Dallas Rd. and Dawn Ln. The caller reported that they had seen a skunk that appeared disoriented and was uncharacteristically approaching people.

Tests later revealed that the animal was infected with the rabies virus.

Thankfully, GAS said, no animals or human exposures have been reported. However, if you think you, a loved one, or a pet may have been exposed at this location, you should contact GAS immediately. Pet owners should also immediately contact their veterinarians.

Wild animals, especially certain high-risk vectors like skunks, are a source of the rabies virus. To protect yourself and your community, it's important to keep your dog's, cat's, and ferret's vaccinations up to date.

You should also avoid letting pets interact with wildlife, avoid feeding wild animals, and teach your kids how to be safe around both domestic and wild animals. If you see an injured or sick wild animal, you should immediately call animal control.

Some signs of rabies include unusual changes in behavior. Wild animals may approach you or appear "friendly," and pets may become suddenly aggressive. The animal may also have trouble walking, eating, or drinking water.

If you need to get your pets vaccinated, GAS is holding a free rabies vaccine clinic on Saturday, Mar. 25 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 500 Shady Brook Dr. in Grapevine.