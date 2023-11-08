Watch CBS News
Local News

Suspected human smuggler, 4 migrants killed in South Texas crash

By Annie Gimbel

/ CBS Texas

HARRIS COUNTY (CBSNewsTexas.com) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a two-car crash in South Texas that claimed the lives of five people. 

crash.jpg
Five people are dead after a two vehicle crash on a South Texas highway. Texas Department of Public Safety

It happened on U.S. Highway 57 near Batesville on Nov. 8. 

Law enforcement officials said the driver, who was from Houston was a suspected human smuggler. He, and four migrants in the car were killed. Their car slammed head-on into an SUV when the driver passed an 18-wheeler in a no-passing zone. Their car caught fire after impact. 

Troopers confirmed several of the deceased are from Honduras. 

The investigation is ongoing.

First published on November 8, 2023 / 2:13 PM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.