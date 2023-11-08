Suspected human smuggler, 4 migrants killed in South Texas crash
HARRIS COUNTY (CBSNewsTexas.com) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a two-car crash in South Texas that claimed the lives of five people.
It happened on U.S. Highway 57 near Batesville on Nov. 8.
Law enforcement officials said the driver, who was from Houston was a suspected human smuggler. He, and four migrants in the car were killed. Their car slammed head-on into an SUV when the driver passed an 18-wheeler in a no-passing zone. Their car caught fire after impact.
Troopers confirmed several of the deceased are from Honduras.
The investigation is ongoing.
