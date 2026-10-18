Suspected burglar shot by Mesquite resident, police say

A suspected burglar was shot by a resident after allegedly entering a home in Mesquite early Saturday morning, police said.

Mesquite police were called to a shooting around 4:15 a.m. in the 2600 block of Brushwood Lane. Officers found a man outside the residence with a gunshot wound and provided first aid.

According to Mesquite PD, the residents told police they woke up to loud banging sounds. One of the residents went to investigate and saw someone entering the home. They fired their weapon, striking the suspect.

The suspect, who police identified as Arthur Alonzo, was taken into custody on a charge of burglary of a habitation and taken to a hospital. The investigation is ongoing.

Mesquite Police Department

The "Castle Doctrine", a Texas law, allows residents to use force — including deadly force — to protect themselves, their home, vehicle, or workplace from unlawful and forceful entry without a duty to retreat.