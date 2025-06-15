Suspect wanted after fatal shooting in Deep Ellum

Dallas police are investigating a deadly shooting overnight in Deep Ellum. Police said it happened around 12:30 a.m. Sunday on South Hall Street.

The victim has been identified as 32-year-old Jose Rodriguez-Lucio, and as of Sunday night, police are still looking for the suspect.

Witnesses said the incident took place in an alley off South Hall Street, and about five gunshots were heard.

"As soon as that happened, we were by the garage and everyone ran to our garage because they knew that our building went into lockdown," said a witness.

Businesses in the area were still open at the time, surveillance video shows customers running inside after hearing the gunfire.

"This entire place shut down. No one could leave this parking lot."

It's unclear what led up to the shooting. A neighbor who did not want to be identified said he'd like to see police be more proactive to deter this type of crime and that he's taking several precautions to stay safe.

"Me and my wife actually just made an agreement that after 9 p.m., that's a threshold, we're not going to go out anymore. Whether it's to walk the dog, we'll make sure the dog's walked beforehand. We're just not going to deal with that. It's a beautiful community Monday through Thursday, but Friday through Sunday is a completely different story."

Anyone wth information is urged to call Dallas police.