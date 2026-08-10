Affidavit: Suspect took Dallas ISD officer's gun and shot him

A Dallas Independent School District police officer is recovering after being shot by the man he was trying to help, according to officials.

Investigators say Dallas ISD Officer Justin Jones, 39, was flagged down around 10:39 a.m. Thursday while on routine patrol. A man said that his coworker, Jose Pantoja Morales, had gotten out of his vehicle and was walking down LBJ Freeway.

Morales was walking on the center median of the LBJ Freeway near Midway around 10:41 a.m. when Jones found him and drove him to a nearby Walmart.

Dallas ISD police officer Justin Jones Dallas ISD

According to police, Jones stopped in the parking lots of Walmart and Sam's Club to drop off Morales when he noticed that Morales was going through his work bag and pulling items out.

The affidavit says Jones got out of the car and took an item from Morales' hands, who was still sitting in the backseat of the patrol car. Jones pulled Morales out of the backseat and tried to turn him around to face the car, the affidavit says. A struggle then took place.

Jones and Morales went to the ground, with Jones on top. Morales got hold of Jones' gun and shot Jones in the leg, striking the femoral artery, causing "serious pain and injury."

Dallas police arrested Morales around 11 a.m. He admitted to taking Jones' gun and shooting him "so he could get away". Morales faces a charge of aggravated assault of a public servant and is being held on a $500,000 bond. He also has an immigration hold.

Jones is expected to recover.