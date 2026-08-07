Former student shares heartfelt tribute after Dallas ISD officer is shot helping man in need

When Jaymie McWilliams learned that Dallas ISD officer Justin Jones had been shot while helping a man in distress, she said she wasn't surprised he stepped in – because that's exactly the kind of person he is.

District officials said Friday that the 16‑year veteran was shot Thursday in a Sam's Club parking lot near I‑635 and Midway Road and remains in the hospital as he begins his recovery.

When McWilliams describes her friendship with Jones, she can't help but smile.

"Jones never failed to not make anyone smile," McWilliams said. "Anyone who knew me in high school knew Officer Jones was not far behind me in a good or a bad way. He was always there."

McWilliams graduated from W.T. White High School in 2022, where Jones is assigned. She said that during her senior year, he became more than a school resource officer – he became a mentor and a friend.

"He was, you know, at prom, and that's that picture. He came just because I begged him to come to the prom," McWilliams said. "And then the second picture is he actually came to my signing day for college soccer, just because our relationship was so close."

She said she wasn't surprised to hear that he had been helping someone in need before the shooting.

"Because of his character, I wasn't surprised that he was helping somebody, but for the person he was helping to, you know, just turn around with an act of violence really took me by surprise," she said.

McWilliams said she's grateful he survived and hopes he'll soon be back doing what he loves.

"Jones, I love you, you know, I'm always here, give me a text, and I just hope you get better, and you're back at it, making more impacts on lives like mine," she said.

McWilliams has started a GoFundMe to help Jones.