Suspect caught on surveillance system in 7-year-old's deadly shooting in Ferris, affidavit says

An arrest affidavit said Takievion Holmes was recorded on an internal surveillance system after a young child shot and killed his brother.

CBS News Texas obtained multiple arrest documents about the tragic shooting of Tre'Shawn Moore. The document said emergency responders went to Tidwell Drive in Ferris for a call about a gunshot wound to a juvenile in the living room.

On scene at 10:51 a.m. on May 23, investigators said, "A juvenile resident of the house picked up the unattended firearm and discharged the firearm."

According to the court papers, the child's gunfire ended, striking his brother in the upper torso," killing him.

During this commotion, investigators said 23-year-old Holmes was seen on internal surveillance picking up the gun, walking toward his room, and eventually leaving the Tidwell Drive home altogether. Ferris Police said multiple witnesses back up that account.

The court document said he eluded police at a local convenience store but would eventually be arrested at a small neighborhood park, not far from the incident. Investigators said he'd been riding in an SUV with his girlfriend, who does not face criminal charges, before Holmes was arrested.

An affidavit said investigators played the internal surveillance video back to Holmes about Moore's death and the witness statement about the gun allegedly being brought into the house by him. The document said Holmes allegedly admitted to taking the gun and running from the scene because Moore had been shot.

CBS News Texas stopped by the home where the incident happened to get a comment, but no one answered. We also contacted a family member about Moore's death, but they also declined our interview request.

The child's funeral was on June 6.