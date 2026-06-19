Suspect arrested in the murder of a woman found in a freezer in abandoned Oak Cliff home

The Dallas Police Department has arrested a suspect in the death of a woman whose body was discovered in a freezer inside an abandoned Oak Cliff home.

Kendrick Brown, 51, is being held in the Dallas County Jail charged with murder. Police did not say how they came to identify Brown as the suspect.

The victim, identified as 27‑year‑old Maria Murray, was found on Sunday, May 10 at the home on Georgia Avenue. The Dallas County Medical Examiner ruled her death a homicide. It is unclear how she died.

Just hours after Murray's body was found, Dallas Fire‑Rescue responded to a fire at the home. Investigators were looking into whether the fire was connected to the homicide.

Neighbors also told CBS News Texas there have been past concerns about drug activity at the home.