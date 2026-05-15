Dallas police investigating homicide after woman found in freezer in abandoned Oak Cliff home, family says

Dallas police are investigating after a woman's body was discovered inside an abandoned Oak Cliff home. The victim's family says the 27‑year‑old was found inside a freezer, and just hours later, that same home caught fire.

Last Sunday, around 2:30 p.m., Dallas police were called to the Oak Cliff neighborhood off Georgia Avenue. Officers discovered a woman's body inside an abandoned home and are investigating the case as a homicide.

Police have identified her as 27‑year‑old Maria Murray. It's unclear how she died or whether any suspects have been identified.

Fire breaks out hours after discovery

Just hours later, that same day, Dallas Fire‑Rescue responded to a fire at the abandoned home. Investigators are working to determine whether the fire is connected to the homicide investigation.

Neighbors also told CBS News Texas there have been past concerns about drug activity at the home.