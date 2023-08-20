Suspect arrested for shooting in Dallas that left 1 dead, 1 injured

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - A shooting incident in Dallas on Saturday left one person dead and another injured.

Dallas Police say they responded to a shooting call in the 400 block of Palm Oak Drive around 3:35 p.m. on Saturday. Upon arriving, officers found two females suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital by Dallas Fire and Rescue. One of the females, identified as Tramaine Gulley, 39, died from her injuries at the hospital. Police are reporting the second victim's condition as stable.

Following the incident, law enforcement identified and apprehended a suspect, Angel Harris. Police say Harris was arrested and has been charged with aggravated assault and murder in relation to the shooting.