Sunshine returns to North Texas after heavy snowfall, black ice disrupt travel

NORTH TEXAS – Morning temperatures dipped into the teens and low 20s across the Metroplex and North Texas.

CBS News Texas

CBS News Texas

CBS News Texas meteorologists have lifted the First Alert Weather Morning that went into place overnight due to freezing fog and refreezing on roads creating dangerous travel conditions.

Black ice from leftover slush and water that froze overnight is a major concern, particularly on bridges and overpasses. The fog freezes on contact with bridges and streets, forming a thin, near-invisible layer of ice on roads.

CBS News Texas

Any areas still affected by snow, slush or wet surfaces from thawing are now refreezing, with temperatures expected to remain below freezing throughout the day. Wind chills in the teens will make it feel even colder.

With sunshine and a south wind incoming, the conditions on the roads will rapidly improve by mid-morning, bringing highs in the 40s. In northern counties with more snow on the ground, highs will stay in the mid to upper 40s.

Sunshine will stick around this weekend, but it will still be chilly enough to keep the winter coats on. A significant portion of the sun's energy will be used to melt and evaporate the snow and moisture.

While most roads will clear by Saturday night, refreezing remains a concern in areas north of the Metroplex, particularly where snow totals were in the 5-plus inches range.

CBS News Texas

A dry cold front on Sunday will keep temperatures chilly through the start of next week, with morning lows in the 20s to low 30s on Monday and Tuesday.

Behind the front, a good cold air advection is expected, so anticipate cold mornings in the upper 20s on Monday and Tuesday, with sunshine sticking around.

Looking ahead, a gradual warming trend is forecasted for the week. By the end of the work week, temperatures could reach the mid-60s, which will feel relatively balmy compared to the chilly conditions experienced in North Texas over the past week.

CBS News Texas