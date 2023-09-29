Watch CBS News
Sunny skies for State Fair opening weekend

By Dominic Brown

/ CBS Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Get ready for more hot weather for the first weekend of the State Fair of Texas! But some heat relief is on the way next week.

As we move through Friday, we're expecting highs in the mid to upper 90s under mostly sunny skies. It's also an Ozone Action Day so take it easy today, limit your time outdoors, and try to carpool if you're in a sensitive group.

Friday night, there will be mostly clear skies and lows in the low to mid 70s. 


This weekend, drink plenty of water and wear your sunscreen if you're heading to the State Fair! We're expecting mostly sunny skies on Saturday with near-record high temperatures. Our current record high is 98 degrees set back in 1977. Our forecast high is 96.

On Sunday, there will be a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid 90s.

Next week will begin hot with highs in the 90s. However, by Wednesday, our weather pattern will change. 

A cold front will slide into the area from the northwest, giving way to healthier dose of showers and thunderstorms, particularly into Wednesday. Rain is expected to last into Thursday morning. Highs by Thursday will be in the low to mid 80s.

September 29, 2023 / 7:02 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

